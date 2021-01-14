Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana join ensemble cast of new David O. Russell movie

Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana are joining David O. Russell’s untitled upcoming movie, Deadline reports. The pair are joining already confirmed cast members including Suicide Squad ’s Margot Robbie, former Batman actor Christian Bale, and Tenet ’s John David Washington.

This project is Russell’s first time back at the helm of a movie since 2015’s Joy , which starred Jennifer Lawrence as the titular self-made millionaire. Like his last feature, he’s also written the script for this new and currently unnamed project. Production on the movie is currently underway, with filming starting in Los Angeles earlier this month. However, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, so we can’t give away much else.

Like their new castmates, Malek and Saldana both have their fair share of blockbusters under their belts. Malek is playing supervillain Safin in the long-awaited, much-delayed No Time to Die . However, as it seems likely that the next Bond movie will be delayed once again, we can next see him in the upcoming crime thriller The Little Things. Co-starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, it premieres on HBO Max on January 29.

Meanwhile, Saldana has been busy filming James Cameron’s numerous Avatar sequels, in which she plays Na’vi princess Neytiri. She’s also due to star in Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy’s upcoming time travel comedy, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.