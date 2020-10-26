Rainbow Six Siege Halloween event turns you into a killer puppet

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating Halloween with a new limited-time event called Sugar Fright, which runs from October 27 to November 10.

During the event, you'll have access to Candy War, a new game mode that takes place in an all-new map. Here, everyone's dressed up as puppets and your goal is to kill your enemies and take their candy, with the winning team being the first to round up 50 candy. You'll also want to pick up any candy you find that was dropped by a fallen ally to keep the enemy team from finding it.

For the first time in Rainbow Six Siege history, everyone respawns after being killed, so technically you're zombie puppets. But, same as always, you still have attackers and defenders in Candy War - IQ, Zofia, Nomad, Capitao, and Thermite are the attackers, and Frost, Pulse, Ela, Castle, and Goyo are the defenders.

If you like your Halloween get-up, you can collect cosmetics and assemble the costume for keeps. Sugar Fright introduces 30 new cosmetics with exclusive items to recreate the puppet costumes for Zofia, IQ, Goyo, Nomad, Capitão, Thermite, Frost, Pulse, Ela, and Castle. Completing special event challenges yields these cosmetic rewards, but you can also buy them as packs for 300 R6 Credits or individually for 12,500 Renown. Alternatively, you can buy any Operator's exclusive cosmetics in bundles for 1,680 R6 credits.

Basically, here's your chance to turn your favorite Operator into a terrifying puppet full-time.

