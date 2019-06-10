Rainbow Six Quarantine brings survival co-op PvE to the Tom Clancy universe

The Ubisoft E3 2019 conference is in the full swing, having already announced Watch Dogs Legion and Roller Champions, as well as giving more information on upcoming titles like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and For Honor.

One such newly announced title is Rainbow Six Quarantine, the previously leaked PvE survival game from the Tom Clancy universe, set several years after the more grounded events of Rainbow Six: Siege. Watch the teaser trailer for Quarantine below, which is hitting PC, PS4, and Xbox One early next year, in 2020.

Ubisoft describes Rainbow Six Quarantine as a three player strategy survival game, and while it didn't provide any gameplay footage for the title itself, confirmed that it's being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, alongside a new Ubisoft team, and aims to create "a chaotic, intense, and unpredictable co-op, PvE experience."

Story details are light, but we know that - in this dystopian future - mankind is fighting off a deadly alien parasite that is infecting humans with some kind of body-altering disease, so you can be damn sure that Team Rainbow are here for the final stand.

You can sign up to hear more information about Quarantine on Ubisoft's website here, and hopefully we can expect to see an open beta in the coming months leading up to the game's full release. Don't forget to keep your eyes peeled to GamesRadar+ for any more info about the game as it arrives, too.

