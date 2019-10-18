Quick! There’s just two weeks left to get your votes in for The Golden Joysticks Awards

There’s only two weeks left to cast your votes in this year’s Golden Joystick Awards, which takes place on Friday, 15 November.

It’s to you to decide which of this year’s biggest and best games should take home prizes such as Best Storytelling, eSports Game of the Year, Best Gaming Hardware, Studio of the Year, Best Indie Game, and Most Wanted. That’s among plenty of other categories, such as the best new streamers and broadcasters that was recently added to the list, which celebrates up and coming video personalities who have enjoyed a breakout year.

Not only do you get the satisfaction of helping your favourite games earn a sought-after Golden Joystick, voting also gives you the chance to earn a free ebook of your choice from a wide selection of titles. These include Metal Gear Solid: A Hideo Kojima Book, The Retro Gamer Annual 2019, The PC Gamer Annual 2019, The Complete Guide to Fortnite, The Complete Guide to Minecraft, and Edge - The Annual. Whether you want to learn more about Hideo Kojima before Death Stranding’s release or just discover some of the best features from Retro Gamer, PC Gamer, and Edge.

Once you’ve voted, make sure you jot down 15 November in your diary, so you’ll know to head to the Golden Joystick Twitch channel to watch the awards live, as well as following its Twitter page so you can keep up to date with the latest announcements in the run-up to the show.

