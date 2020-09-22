Quantum Error confirmed for Xbox Series X

TeamKill has announced that the previously PlayStation console-exclusive Quantum Error is now coming to Xbox Series X. The studio had previously signaled that it could bring the next-gen sci-fi horror game to other consoles, but the new teaser trailer up top (thanks, Gematsu) makes it official.

Interestingly enough, the announcement only confirms Quantum Error for Xbox Series X. While that simultaneously confirms its release on Xbox Series S as well, it doesn't sound like it's coming to Xbox One, though that's still subject to change. Quantum Error was originally planned for release on both PS4 and PS5.

Quantum Error has made an appearance at both of 2020's Future Games Show events, proudly hosted by GamesRadar. The first show premiered a new Quantum Error trailer, while the most recent event in August gave an extended look at Quantum Error gameplay.

The game sees you take control of firefighter Jacob Thomas, who's tasked with rescuing people from a burning building that was attacked by an unknown entity. Of course, this being a "cosmic horror FPS," this isn't your typical rescue mission, as you quickly learn about the malevolent entity seeking to disrupt the work of the Monad Quantum Research Facility.

Ther isn't an official Quantum Error release date just yet, but TeamKill is aiming for a 2021 launch. As always, we'll be keeping an eagle eye out for any news regarding Quantum Error's release.

For what to look forward to this year, don't miss our round-up of the most exciting upcoming games of 2020.