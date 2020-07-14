QuakeCon at Home will have a ton of content, esports tournaments, and charity initiatives

QuakeCon at Home kicks off August 7 and ends August 9, and while it'll be the first remote version of the event, the core principles of QuakeCon still stand.

The 25th Annual QuakeCon will be a totally online event with three days of live streams from around the world, tournaments, charity fundraisers and more. As we previously reported , QuakeCon was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team is determined to bring the fun to you this year. QuakeCon's iconic BYOC (bring-your-own-computer) LAN event will be a bit different this year - the community will connect through the official QuakeCon at Home Twitch Team.

There will also be a Global Super Stream that will be packed with content that kicks off Friday, August 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST with Bethesda's Digital Welcome to the event. QuakeCon will stream the rest of the weekend with Bethesda Community teams and influencers with some surprises thrown in there for good measure. We'll update this story when the stream schedule drops in a few weeks.

The 2019-2020 Quake Pro League will conclude at the Quake World Championship on Sunday August 9 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET/ 10pm BST, with the top 24 players competing to win their share of a $150,000 grand prize.

As always, QuakeCon is focusing on charity initiatives, and QuakeCon players will be able to donate to organizations like Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP, Legal Defense Fund, and the Trevor Project directly from the QuakeCon at Home Twitch stream.

And while it's certainly disappointing to not be able to pet the good puppers at the Exhibit Hall this year, QuakeCon is taking the furbaby fundraising global. Purchase new, exclusive "Dogvahkiin" and "Catodemon" t-shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going to their long-time Dallas adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, and FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization. Honestly, that's just rad as hell.