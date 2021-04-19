Psychonauts 2 is still on track to release this year

Psychonauts 2 is still on track for a 2021 release date, Double Fine reassured fans today.

In a series of tweets celebrating the original Psychonauts 16th anniversary, Double Fine confirmed that “yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year.” Although there’s still no official release date as of yet, the developers did note that “it is real. It is playable. It is coming.”

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me...But it is real. It is playable. It is coming.April 19, 2021 See more

Double Fine also shared the trailer for the original Psychonauts' initial release, as well as a photo of a cake that was baked to celebrate the first game’s completion, with the caption “let's prepare for an even gnarlier cake on the arrival of P2 this year!”

The last we heard about Raz and the gang was that voice recording had begun wrapping up on the sequel at the start of this year and that Jack Black would be lending his voice to a character in the game as well as singing a song for the soundtrack.

For fans of this beloved series, it’s been a long wait. With the game originally due to release in 2019 , before being pushed back to 2020 , and then again to 2021. Double Fine was also recently purchased by Microsoft in 2019 , allowing the studio to restore cut content including extra boss fights. Despite the