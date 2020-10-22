PS5 will support Netflix and Disney Plus at launch, here's what else

PS5 will launch with support for six entertainment apps, Sony has confirmed, and we also know which ones are currently planned for a later launch.

Sony took a break from showing off upcoming PS5 games , or just talking about how literally cool the PS5 fan is, to share the news about which apps you'll be able to use to watch shows, movies, and videos on the console at launch. Here's the full list of apps that you'll be able to download and use starting on day one (as usual, you may need a separate subscription to use any particular service):

Apple TV

Disney Plus

Netflix

Spotify

Twitch

YouTube

You'll be able to find and download each of these apps in the new PS5 UI 's Media space - there's no longer a separate PlayStation Store section to load, so you should be able to get every app you want extra quickly. You'll be able to use Spotify to play background music in games and quickly control it with the new Command Center, and you'll be able to use both Twitch and YouTube to stream your gameplay.

Sony says Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, "and more" are also planned for the console. There's no timeline on when we can expect the rest to show up, but hopefully we won't be waiting too long until we can get The Boys going on PS5. The company also showed off a new look at the new PS5 media remote which is coming out alongside the console, which you can see above.

The remote can be used to turn the console on and control all your media apps (with dedicated buttons to launch Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube). It can also power supported TVs on and off and adjust their volume settings. Sony isn't saying which TVs are supported yet, though it's a fair guess that its Ready for PS5 TV line will be included.