PS5 showcase event: How to watch and what to expect

You need to know how to watch the PS5 Showcase event if you want to know everything about Sony's new console ASAP, and you're already in the right place.

The entire PS5 Showcase event stream will be viewable right here, via the Twitch embed above, as soon as it goes live on Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. Sony says you can expect the broadcast to last for about 40 minutes. That's longer than Sony's typical State of Play broadcasts, but shorter than the big PS5 Future of Gaming event back in June, which ended with our first look at the console itself.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0ykiSeptember 12, 2020

The official word from Sony is that the showcase will offer "one more look" at upcoming PS5 games before the console launches this holiday, with a focus on both launch titles and games that are further off. This will include projects from PlayStation Worldwide Studios as well as external developers.

That's what Sony is willing to confirm for the PS5 Showcase agenda right now, but do take note that it is not called a "PS5 Games Showcase." The title implies that there will be talk of the console too, and with Microsoft finally out in the open with its release plans for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , it's likely that Sony is ready to follow. There's a chance we'll reach the end of the event without finally learning the PS5 price and release date, but hopefully Sony doesn't plan to keep us in suspense any longer.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! When the PS5 is officially available to pre-order, we'll email you with all of the best prices and bundle offers. The first wave might sell out quickly so you won't want to miss out! Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.