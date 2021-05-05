PS5 SCUF controller is coming soon according to Corsair's CEO

A SCUF PS5 controller is in the works, according to Corsair's CEO.

Corsair Gaming's CEO Andy Paul was present at a Q1 2021 earnings call earlier this week (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha), where he was asked about SCUF controller compatibility with the PS5. "We’re obviously working as fast as we can to get out of PS5 controller," the CEO began.

"We haven’t released when that will be, but I suspect we’ll be pretty early in the market compared to any of our competitors," Paul continued. While the CEO isn't specifying when exactly the SCUF version of the PS5's DualSense controller could release, it's confirmation at least that it's coming.

The Corsair Gaming CEO didn't elaborate on whether the SCUF version of the DualSense would boast the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger qualities that we're used to with Sony's next-gen console. Currently, the standard PS5 controller has haptic feedback, a very advanced form of HD rumble, and adaptive triggers, which function excellently with action games in particular like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If you're unfamiliar with SCUF, the third-party controller brand is generally one of the largest of its kind in the gaming sphere. Elsewhere in the earnings call, Paul reveals that Corsair sees a higher sale of SCUF controllers for the PS4 compared to the Xbox One, despite the fact that they have a licensing agreement with Microsoft for their current-gen console.

Over the past few months, we've seen signs of improvements and modifications further down the line for Sony's controller. A back button attachment for the DualSense was patented by Sony earlier this year, and all the way back in 2020, shortly after the PS5 first launched, Sony revealed that the DualSense would be available in new colors at an unspecified point in the future.

