PS5 Dualsense back button attachment patented by Sony

Sony has patented plans for a Dualsense back button attachment, which allows players to map buttons to the back of the controller for quicker access.

According to this patent , which was filed recently, Sony plans for the accessory to feature very similar characteristics to the PS4 version which was released for Dualshock 4 controllers. Since this version isn’t compatible with the PS5's Dualsense, it makes sense why Sony may be attempting to redo the device for the next generation.

The previous model was made up of two large buttons and an OLED screen, which clicks into the controller’s headphone jack and allows players to shortcut any buttons on the existing controller to the back of the device. According to the official PlayStation website, the back button attachment was designed “for comfort and precision to get an edge in your favorite titles.” Take a look at the video below for an up-close look at the PS4 version of the device.

Although it was originally designed with first-person shooters in mind, and advertised as working well with games such as Call of Duty Warzone , Overwatch , and Apex Legends , a new controller accessory could also be a valuable asset for players with disabilities.

The attachment makes buttons slightly more accessible and as previously highlighted, accessibility options are something that Sony has begun taking into account when designing their next-generation console.

Until Sony makes an official announcement on the Dualsense attachment though, fans will just have to keep playing games with the usual 17 button controller.