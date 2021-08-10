PS5 restock deals have appeared, but they won't last long

To your posts, everyone, a PS5 restock has dropped at Argos UK. To be precise, the standard PS5 console and the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition (the one without a disc drive) seem to be available in certain areas right now. This is because Argos works on basically some kind of postcode lottery and you need to manually check your postcode to see if your local or nearest store will have it - it's not as simple as adding it to your online basket we're afraid.

As always, this restock is unlikely to last long, so get a move on if you want to secure the new-gen system for yourself. Indeed, it's your best shot short of a random drop at Amazon.

This surprise PS5 restock is even more notable due to the fact that the deals seem to be holding steady - Argos has been offering consoles for much of this morning. That's a very good sign if you've struggled to get your hands on PS5 stock so far this month.

However, bear in mind that it might not be available in every region. Although we could add both systems to our basket, it's worth double-checking yourself before counting your PS5 restock chickens. If all else fails, search for in-store stock via the postcode search bar just above the 'add to trolley' button.

PS5 restock: August 10, 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

Where else might a PS5 restock appear? In the US, GameStop is a good bet. Its last drop occurred last Tuesday August 3, so it could repeat the pattern later today. Keep an eye out.

Amazon is always worth a look too due to its erratic stock patterns, but we wouldn't recommend relying on it for the same reason. It's usually a case of being in the right place at the right time, so cross your fingers and check in for a PS5 restock every now and then. You may get lucky.

Otherwise, it may be a case of waiting until the latter half of the week if you want PS5 deals. Namely, Walmart will probably stick to its Thursday deals pattern while Best Buy is a contender to get a PS5 restock this Friday based on past trends (along with Target, if we're lucky).

Make sure you aren't paying over the odds

No matter where you end up going for PS5 restock deals, make sure you aren't paying over the odds. Some folks like to inflate the price of this hard-to-find console, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from.

How much is a PlayStation 5, then? The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than buying the same things digitally, so it's actually better value for money than you might think.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.