PS5 has already sold more than Wii U, PSV, and Dreamcast in the UK

The PS5 has already sold more than Wii U, PS Vita, and Dreamcast in the UK.

This surprising bit of information was dropped on Twitter by Christopher Dring, who is the Editor-in-Chief of GamesIndustry.biz, an industry-focused games website.

Fun fact. PlayStation 5 in the UK has already sold more than Wii U, PlayStation Vita and Sega DreamcastApril 8, 2021

While it's quite difficult to find concrete sales data for the UK sales of the three consoles mentioned, it's maybe not too surprising in general. The Wii U, PS Vita, and Sega Dreamcast are known for struggling to find an audience. Indeed, the Dreamcast’s poor launch was the reason that Sega dropped out of the console manufacturing business altogether, and the PS Vita’s weak sales caused Sony to give up on the handheld console market too.

Estimates by VGChartz put the PS5’s total worldwide sales at just shy of 7 million units, which is impressive for a supply-constrained games console that has only been on sale for five months. If everyone who wanted to buy a PS5 could find one, you could bet that number would be a lot higher still. When it first launched back in November 2020, the PS5 sold 2.1 – 2.5 million units within its first 24 hours on the market.

And while the Wii U might not have been a sales phenomenon, its successor the Nintendo Switch is. In fact, industry analysts predicted that the portable console would outsell both new consoles in 2021 back in January.