PS5 1440p resolution support is a possibility if players want it

PS5 1440p resolution support isn't going to be implemented at launch, but that could change in the future if the demand is there.

Hideaki Nishino, vice president of platform planning and management at PlayStation, opened the door for PS5 adding 1440p support down the line in a recent Japanese interview with AV Watch , spotted and translated by industry newshound Nibel. Nishino also explained that Sony did not initially include 1440p support for PS5 because it was focusing purely on supporting TVs with the console, and 1440p is largely used only for computer monitors.

However, Nishino said that there's nothing preventing Sony from adding PS5 1440p resolution support via a software update down the line if players make it clear they want one. That's especially good news if you want more options to potentially improve your framerate without going all the way back to 1080p - though it would be up to individual developers to take advantage of the new resolution option on top of what they've already done.

You may have been hearing more about 1440p resolution recently as it's the top display resolution that Xbox Series S was designed to support for gameplay. Xbox Series X and PS5 both target 4K, which crams a higher number of pixels into the same space for a smoother and more detailed image - though Xbox Series X also supports 1440p if that's what you prefer to use.