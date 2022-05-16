PS Plus Premium games line up reveals all the modern and classic games available next month

PlayStation has revealed its games line up for the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription service when it relaunches next month in June.

Earlier today on May 16, PlayStation finally pulled back the curtain on the list of games that'll be included with PS Plus next month via the PlayStation Blog. The PS4 and PS5 game tiers, which are included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, boast first and third-party games alike.

That includes the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for first-party games. As for third-party games, the list is shorter, but includes games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Batman Arkham Knight, Celeste, Dead Cells, and others.

As for the classic games catalog, the list gets even smaller. From the days of the original PlayStation and PSP, games including Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Mr. Driller, and Tekken 2 will be available for download. Yes, there's a distinct lack of games like Metal Gear Solid in that small list, but here's hoping they could be on the way to PS Plus at some point in the future.

Finally, there's a list of PS3 games available in PS Plus via game streaming only. The list includes Demon's Souls, Ico, Infamous, MotorStorm Apocalypse, Tokyo Jungle, FEAR, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Lost Planet 2, and others. Right now, these are the games that will be included in the PS Plus subscription service at launch, but rest assured that more games will be added to the roster in the future.

Check out our PS Plus tiers explained guide for a complete recap on how the service is changing, or our PS Plus Premium and Extra games guide for a full rundown of the list.

