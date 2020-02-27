Predator: Hunting Grounds is getting a free trial weekend in March

IllFonic is hosting a free trial weekend for Predator: Hunting Grounds for PlayStation Plus subscribers and PC players with crossplay support. You'll be able to access the trial on PS4 and PC from Friday, March 27 through Sunday the 29.

If you're familiar with IllFonic's other asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Friday the 13th, then you already have an idea of what you'll be doing in Predator: Hunting Grounds. For the uninitiated, the formula involves tasking one player with controlling the big bad and hunting down a team of other players while they do their best to survive. In this case, the bad guy is obviously Predator and the other players are a fireteam of elite soldiers, complete with distinct classes and custom builds.

Of course, while the basic foundation sounds familiar, Predator: Hunting Grounds distinguishes itself with a very different baddie than say, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees or even Dead by Daylight's cast of stalkers. Here, the survivors are dealing with a Yautja, a member of a highly-advanced, incredibly fast, incredibly powerful alien species.

And even so, the powerful weapons at their disposal mean the survivors aren't as underpowered as we've seen in other asymmetrical multiplayer games, which is only fair considering they're also facing waves of smaller baddies and completing objectives as they simultaneously fight the Predator.

Predator: Hunting Grounds releases April 24 for PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store, and with the upcoming trial period you can find out early if it stands out in the asymmetrical multiplayer field.