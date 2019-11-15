Pokemon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym Quiz: How to answer all of Opal's questions

Game Freak's latest game takes a slightly different approach to the traditional Gym battle structure, offering players unique Gym Missions before they can tackle the Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Leaders. When it comes to the Fairy Gym, and leader Opal, you'll need to answer some questions in the form of a quiz about Opal, Fairy Type Pokemon, and some other random stuff that might make you scratch your head. After all, it's important, as if you fail the quiz you'll have to start the Gym Mission all over again. Here are the questions and correct answers to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym Quiz, proving you could be the next Fairy Gym Leader, and successor, to the 88-year-old Opal.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Do you know about Fairy type's weakness?

a) Poison Type (correct)

b) Steel Type

What was the previous Trainer's name?

What do I eat for breakfast every morning?

**Questions continue during main Gym battle**

Do you know my nickname?

What is my favorite color?

How old am I?