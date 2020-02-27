Pokemon Sword and Shield adds Mewtwo to max raid battles

Mewtwo is confusing its way into Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of the Pokemon Company's celebration of the franchise's 24th birthday. Mewtwo, as well as the Kanto region starters, will be appearing in Sword and Shield's max raid battles from now until Monday, March 2.

Alongside Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Mewtwo, the limited-time event will also see Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, Kingler, Hatterene, Orbeetle and Toxtricity crop up here and there. You can check out the Japanese announcement trailer, complete with aptly-legendary music, below (via Nintendo Life ).

Sadly, you won't have the chance to actually catch the legendary Psychic Pokemon, but you will reap some valuable rewards each time you defeat one. While the Kanto region starters will be dropping EV reducing berries, Toxic Orbs, Flame Orbs, and Life Orbs, beating Mewtwo gives you the chance to earn Ability Capsules and PP Max. It's not as good as adding a Mewtwo to your team, but it's something. Until we get the full details on the English-language Pokemon sites, you can check out a more complete set of data for the limited-edition max raid battles courtesy of Serebii.net .

Mewtwo isn't the only one celebrating Pokemon Day 2020 - in fact, we're set to lay our eyes on a brand-new, never-before-seen Pokemon any time now. A silhouette of the new Pokemon was teased by The Pokemon Company a few days back, and at last the time is almost here that we make its acquaintance.