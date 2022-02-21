Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then.

Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.

2月27日（日）の「Pokémon Day」まで、毎日さまざまなゲームやアプリなどのイベント情報をお届けするよ！詳細は特設サイトや公式Twitterで告知されるから、お見逃しなく！https://t.co/8E8yrIi9oO #PokemonDay

Curiously absent from that list is Pokemon Legends Arceus. Then again, the latest game from developer Game Freak did only launch a matter of weeks ago, back in January, so perhaps it's a little early to be expecting brand new information.

In the absence of Arceus, perhaps we could see brand new events revealed for Pokemon Go or Pokemon Sword and Shield, or even new creatures for the expanding roster of Pokemon Unite. The latter game has added the likes of Blastoise and Blissey over the last few years, so it's not too Farfetch'd to expect another 'mon to join the ranks of the brawler.

It'll be worth paying attention to the music-themed reveal on February 25. Over the past year, The Pokemon Company has teamed up with superstars like Katy Perry and Post Malone - the latter of hosting a virtual concert with Pokemon bopping along by his side. Oh, and there's even a $25,000 Pikachu statue made entirely out of crystal going on sale, if that's your thing.

