$25,000 crystal Pikachu statue is a very expensive celebration of Pokemon's 25th birthday

A crystal Pikachu statue that'll cost $25,000 has been unveiled which is one way to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon.

Yes, you read that correctly. Just earlier today on November 9, The Pokemon Company announced that they were partnering with French crystal manufacturer Baccarat. The partnership has resulted in an astonishing Pikachu statue made entirely of crystals, and standing at nearly a foot tall, costing a grand total of $25,000. Unprecedented, to say the least.



This is all in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, and as such, there'll only be 25 crystal statues of Pikachu produced by Baccarat as designed by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara. You'll be able to purchase any one of the statues from Baccarat's stores in London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, or Singapore.

However, this isn't all Baccarat is producing. If $25,000 is a little outside of your price range (for very obvious reasons), the French company is also manufacturing a crystal PokeBall, and a smaller crystal statue of Pikachu. Both of these items will retail for $410 and $440, respectively, and the PokeBall is actually adorned with gold detailing around the middle of the ball itself.

So far throughout 2021, we've seen The Pokemon Company collaborate with the likes of superstars Katy Perry and Post Malone to celebrate the anniversary, the latter of which even hosted a digital concert alongside a Pokemon Trainer-like recreation of himself.

Later this month, we've got Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to look forward to, as the Gen 4 remakes finally arrive.