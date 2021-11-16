Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny Raid Guide, Counters and best moves to use

Some Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny counters will help when this Mega Pokemon appearing in Raids from the Sinnoh region. With Cresselia’s return to Raids, Pokemon Go trainers will want to test their might against Mega Lopunny to get enough Mega Energy to get the currently only Fighting-type Mega in the game.

How important is that? Well, Fighting-type attacks are super effective against some of the most popular types in the game including Steel and Dark types. It’s also a great way to diversify your options when going up against certain Raids or against certain Pokemon in PVP.

Mega Lopunny returns to Raids starting Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, December 1 at the same time so trainers have plenty of time to earn enough Mega Energy to give their rabbit Pokemon the boost it needs. And to help earn Mega Energy more efficiently, here’s everything you need to know about Mega Lopunny in Pokemon Go.

Mega Lopunny Counters

Mega Lopunny is a Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon making it weak to Flying, Psychic and Fighting-type attacks. Luckily for trainers, there are plenty of Pokemon that are readily available that will help take down the Mega.

If you’re looking to bring your own Mega Pokemon into battle, Mega Pidgeot is a great offensive option as it has super effective Fast and Charged attacks to deal with Mega Lopunny. However, Mega Pidgeot is also part Normal-type so any Fighting-type moves Lopunny uses will hit neutrally. Mega Charizard Y does resist any Fighting-type attacks that Lopunny may use, but it doesn’t have the attack options that trainers may want. Air Slash is useful, but there isn’t a Flying-type Charged Attack option it can use.

Mega Slowbro may be the best counter to Mega Lopunny in terms of offense and defense. Its typing resists almost all of Lopunny’s attacks, more on that in the next section, and it has access to powerful Psychic-type attacks. Unfortunately, Slowbro doesn’t have the offensive stats that other Psychic types do, but is a great option to boost other Pokemon’s Psychic moves.

Non-Mega options like Mewtwo, Conkeldurr and Moltres have powerful super effective moves and resist many of Mega Lopunny’s attacks. Trainers should also consider other Legendaries like Latios, Hoopa and other Psychic types when creating your team.

Here are the best counters for Mega Lopunny in Pokemon Go.

Mega Lopunny Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Pidgeot Gust and Brave Bird Mega Slowbro Confusion and Psychic Mega Charizard Y Air Slash and Blast Burn Mewtwo Confusion and Psystrike Metagross Zen Headbutt and Psychic Moltres Wing Attack and Sky Attack Alakazam Psycho Cut and Psychic Latios Zen Headbutt and Psychic Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny Moveset

Trainers really only have to worry about Mega Lopunny’s Fighting-type attacks. It has access to Low Kick (Fast Attack) and Focus Blast (Charged Attack) that can put a dent into any Pokemon that doesn’t resist it. Mega Lopunny’s Normal moves like Pound (Fast) and Hyper Beam (Charged) won’t pose too much of a threat especially if you use a Pokemon like Metagross that resists them, but those attacks are powered up thanks to same type attack bonus so be wary.

Fire Punch is Mega Lopunny’s most versatile Charged Attack. It helps the Pokemon hit any Steel types, like the aforementioned Metagross, super effectively. Mega Slowbro’s Water typing makes it resist Fire Punch and, overall, every move Mega Lopunny has aside from Pound and Hyper Beam.

Here’s the entire list of moves that Mega Lopunny could have in Pokemon Go.

Mega Lopunny Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Pound Fire Punch Low Kick Hyper Beam Focus Blast

