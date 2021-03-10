Pokemon Go Electric-type event debuts brand new creatures next week

Pokemon Go is holding its very first Electric-type event next week, focusing on evolving, catching, and powering up some thunderous creatures.

Over on the Pokemon Go blog, Niantic unveiled the Charge Up event for the game. On March 16, the event will be kicking off in Pokemon Go around the world at 10 a.m. local time wherever you are, and will be wrapping up just over six days later on Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

As you might expect from the name, the Charge Up event will be hosting an increased number of Electric-type Pokemon in the wild. Namely, Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike, Stunfisk, and the incredibly rare Tynamo will all be appearing in the wild, with the latter making its debut in Pokemon Go.

Additionally, you'll be able to hatch some special Electric-type Pokemon from 5km Eggs. Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltic, Tynamo and Stunfisk will all be hatching out of 5km Eggs more frequently during the event, and Timed Research focusing on powering up and evolving Electric Pokemon will also be available.

Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo will be appearing in one-star Raids during the Charge Up event, while Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos will be popping up in three-star Raids. Finally, Therian Forme Thundurus will be appearing for the first time in five-star Raids, and Mega-Evolved Manectric will be debuting in Mega Raids, alongside Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow.

Note that this isn't a ticketed event for Pokemon Go players, unlike the recent Kanto Tour event, which accidentally let anyone in, even if they didn't have a ticket, for a limited time. The special apology event, which developer Niantic put on to appease those who had shelled out for a ticket, also unfortunately let some players in for free without a ticket this past week.