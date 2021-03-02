Pokemon Go Arlo counters - how to beat the Team Go Rocket leader

Want to take down this Team Go Rocket leader? You'll need the best Pokemon Go Arlo counters. Unfortunately, as is the case with all three leaders in Pokemon Go, their lineups change frequently, so make sure you check back here whenever you're taking on Arlo again. Without further ado, here are all of the best Pokemon Go Arlo counters, along with his possible lineups.

If you haven't taken down either of the other Team Go Rocket leaders yet, have a read of our Pokemon Go Cliff counters and Pokemon Go Sierra counters guides.

Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Mysterious Components | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows | Pokemon Go Rocket Straight to Victory | Pokemon Go The Higher They Fly

Pokemon Go Arlo lineup

(Image credit: Niantic)

Beldum Gardevoir/Infernape/Aggron Salamence/Armaldo/Scizor

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

Below you'll find all of Arlo's possible Pokemon, along with the four best counters and optimal moveset for taking down each one.

#1: Beldum counters

Beldum is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, but thankfully it has a very limited move pool in this battle. Fire and Ghost-type moves are the way forward, because they'll also take reduced damage.

Pokemon Moveset Giratina Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Golurk Mud Slap/Shadow Punch Heatran Fire Spin/Flamethrower Chandelure Incinerate/Flame Charge

#2: Gardevoir counters

To counter everything Gardevoir can throw at you, you essentially want to solely use Steel-type Pokemon. These are strong against Gardevoir and also resist move of its move pool.

Pokemon Moveset Heatran Fire Spin/Iron Head Registeel Lock On/Focus Blast Metagross Bullet Punch/Meteor Mash Melmetal Thunder Shock/Rock Slide

#2: Infernape counters

As you'd expect, Infernape is weak to both Water and Psychic-type Pokemon thanks to it being a dual Fire/Fighting-type. Since Infernape can sometimes use Solar Beam though, Psychic-type Pokemon are recommended to take it down.

Pokemon Moveset Victini Confusion/Psychic Espeon Zen Headbutt/Future Sight Mewtwo Psycho Cut/Psychic Alakazam Confusion/Psychic

#2: Aggron counters

Aggron can be a pain in the butt because it is an incredibly powerful Pokemon that can use Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Electric-type moves. Your best bet is to go on the all-out offense and try to take it down as quickly as possible with one of the following counters.

Pokemon Moveset Excadrill Mud Shot/Drill Run Steelix Dragon Tail/Crunch Lucario Counter/Power-Up Punch Rhyperior Mud Slap/Rock Wrecker

#3: Salamence counters

Now we're onto Arlo's third slot. Despite often knowing two Fire-type moves, Salamence is a Dragon-/Flying-type which means it takes 4x damage from Ice-type Pokemon. The problem is that Ice-types are weak to Fire-type moves, unless they have a secondary type that is Fire-type resistant. Taking into account Salamence's possible Fire-type moves, here are the top four counters.

Pokemon Moveset Walrein Frost Breath/Blizzard Mamoswine Powder Snow/Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath/Blizzard Lapras Ice Shard/Blizzard

#3: Armaldo counters

Armaldo is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that knows moves from a number of different types. You'll want to go all out here to take it down, so opt for Water or Steel-type counters.

Pokemon Moveset Kyogre Waterfall/Surf Terrakion Smack Down/Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down/Stone Edge Aggron Smack Down/Stone Edge

#3: Scizor counters

Last but not least, Arlo can use Scizor. This a Steel-/Bug-type Pokemon which means that Fire-type moves reign supreme, dealing 4x damage. Whip out your strongest Fire-type Pokemon and go to town.

Pokemon Moveset Reshiram Fire Fang/Overheat Moltres Fire Spin/Overheat Charizard Fire Spin/Blast Burn Entei Fire Fang/Overheat

When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats

Pokemon Go Arlo counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Beldum Gardevoir/Infernape/Aggron Salamence/Armaldo/Scizor

#1: Beldum counters

Beldum is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon, but thankfully it has a very limited move pool in this battle. Fire and Ghost-type moves are the way forward, because they'll also take reduced damage.

Pokemon Moveset Giratina Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Golurk Mud Slap/Shadow Punch Heatran Fire Spin/Flamethrower Chandelure Incinerate/Flame Charge

#2: Gardevoir counters

To counter everything Gardevoir can throw at you, you essentially want to solely use Steel-type Pokemon. These are strong against Gardevoir and also resist move of its move pool.

Pokemon Moveset Heatran Fire Spin/Iron Head Registeel Lock On/Focus Blast Metagross Bullet Punch/Meteor Mash Melmetal Thunder Shock/Rock Slide

#2: Infernape counters

As you'd expect, Infernape is weak to both Water and Psychic-type Pokemon thanks to it being a dual Fire/Fighting-type. Since Infernape can sometimes use Solar Beam though, Psychic-type Pokemon are recommended to take it down.

Pokemon Moveset Victini Confusion/Psychic Espeon Zen Headbutt/Future Sight Mewtwo Psycho Cut/Psychic Alakazam Confusion/Psychic

#2: Aggron counters

Aggron can be a pain in the butt because it is an incredibly powerful Pokemon that can use Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Electric-type moves. Your best bet is to go on the all-out offense and try to take it down as quickly as possible with one of the following counters.

Pokemon Moveset Excadrill Mud Shot/Drill Run Steelix Dragon Tail/Crunch Lucario Counter/Power-Up Punch Rhyperior Mud Slap/Rock Wrecker

#3: Salamence counters

Now we're onto Arlo's third slot. Despite often knowing two Fire-type moves, Salamence is a Dragon-/Flying-type which means it takes 4x damage from Ice-type Pokemon. The problem is that Ice-types are weak to Fire-type moves, unless they have a secondary type that is Fire-type resistant. Taking into account Salamence's possible Fire-type moves, here are the top four counters.

Pokemon Moveset Walrein Frost Breath/Blizzard Mamoswine Powder Snow/Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath/Blizzard Lapras Ice Shard/Blizzard

#3: Armaldo counters

Armaldo is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that knows moves from a number of different types. You'll want to go all out here to take it down, so opt for Water or Steel-type counters.

Pokemon Moveset Kyogre Waterfall/Surf Terrakion Smack Down/Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down/Stone Edge Aggron Smack Down/Stone Edge

#3: Scizor counters

Last but not least, Arlo can use Scizor. This a Steel-/Bug-type Pokemon which means that Fire-type moves reign supreme, dealing 4x damage. Whip out your strongest Fire-type Pokemon and go to town.

Pokemon Moveset Reshiram Fire Fang/Overheat Moltres Fire Spin/Overheat Charizard Fire Spin/Blast Burn Entei Fire Fang/Overheat

When you've beaten all three Team Rocket leaders, you can take on Giovanni! Click on the link in the intro at the top of the page for more details on how to take down the Team Rocket boss.