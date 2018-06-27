PlayStation boss says he hears your screams of Fortnite anguish, and Sony is "looking at a lot of the possibilities"

If you're still fuming that playing Fortnite on PlayStation means you can't use the same account on any other console, there's a small ray of hope breaking through the clouds courtesy of one of Sony's MVPs.

Shawn Layden, the genial president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, told Eurogamer the company was listening to fan frustration on the issue.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

So it's not a fix, but a promise they're looking at a fix. Which is more than we had a few days ago. Input from a previous Sony executive (now deleted) suggested the nub of the problem might be financial, in which case there are probably a lot of calculators working overtime at PlayStation HQ right now.

For now though, you still can't play Fortnite on Switch with your main Epic account if it's ever been associated with PS4, which just sucks. It's one thing not to allow cross-play, but to lock out anyone who has ever tried playing a multi-platform game on your console feels like a shortcut to 2018's Villain of the Year lists. Here's hoping they're taking the considerable fan backlash to heart and are ready to be the good guys of gaming again.

