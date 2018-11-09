Players discover an Easter egg in Deracine that could be teasing Bloodborne 2

Ever since Bloodborne set us into unholy fits of rage with its lovecraftian baptism of fire in 2015, FromSoftware fans have been wondering, hoping, and praying for a sequel. For a while, it was believed that next year's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was Bloodborne 2, but the Japanese studio's feudal Japan set action RPG is a far cry from the dark and dreary world of Yharnam.

But there's still hope yet. FromSoftware recently released Deracine, a mystery adventure for PlayStation VR, and fans think they've found subtle confirmation that a Bloodborne sequel is on the way. Partway through the game, players will come across a doll that can be picked up and studied. So far, so normal, but, upon closer inspection, it turns out this toy is performing the "Make Contact" gesture that bodes such significance in Bloodborne lore.

"A doll of the stone girl Fiona who appears in the unfinished tale. When a person has a bad dream, Fiona appears and helps them flee."Hint of a Bloodborne sequel in Deracine? pic.twitter.com/VjX6dC7uMFNovember 7, 2018

Then there's the in-game description of the item, which reads "A doll of the stone girl Fiona who appears in the unfinished tale. When a person has a bad dream, Fiona appears and helps them free." Indeed, as Bloodborne players will know, one of the game's main NPC characters is called The Doll, while the reference to an "unfinished story" suggests the first game isn't the end for FromSoftware's beloved IP.

What do you make of this newly discovered Easter egg? Could famed creator Hidetaka Miyazaki be prepping to return to Yharnam for a sequel, or is this all just a classic case of FromSoft smoke and mirrors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

