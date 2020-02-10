Platinum Games would love to revive cancelled Xbox exclusive Scalebound

Platinum Games studio head, Atsushi Inaba, has said he would love to revive Scalebound.

The former Xbox exclusive was originally announced at Microsoft’s E3 press briefing back in 2014. However, development on the RPG completely stopped in 2017 as it was cancelled by Microsoft.



During an interview with Eurogamer Portugal , Inaba was asked about the possibility of resurrecting the former Xbox One exclusive, to which he replied "This was an intellectual property that belongs 100% to Microsoft. Whatever happens with this project, we can't really do anything with it unless Microsoft leaves [it to] us. But it's a game that we fall in love with and love, if the opportunity arises, it's something we would love to return to."



Scalebound was a third-person, action RPG set in the world of Draconis. Players would assume the role of Drew, a man who is bonded to a dragon named Thuban.

The game was set for a 2016 release date, which was delayed by Platinum to ensure the title lived up to its hype.

In 2017, Microsoft issued a statement to multiple outlets, “After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound. We’re working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and other great experiences."