Platinum Games is teasing something yet again, and this time, there's a website

Platinum Games has launched a mysterious new website that's seemingly teasing the reveal of a new game from the creators of Bayonetta, Vanquish, and Nier: Automata.

Right now, the website just has the number "4" planted on its homepage, which spins around clockwise before the screen itself appears to briefly glitch. At the bottom, the phrase "Platinum4 site is now open" features above today's date, suggesting we could expect more news before the sun sets.

Just last week, Platinum Games appeared to be teasing a Nintendo Switch port of The Wonderful 101, with an equally mysterious Kickstarter page appearing online to suggest that the studio would be crowdfunding the project, just weeks after it had received funding from Chinese publisher Tencent.

Last year, Platinum Games co-founder Atsushi Inaba revealed he was already bored by the prospect of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which are due to release later this year, so the idea of Switch ports for some of the studio's older titles certainly makes the most sense. Either that, or we have a Bayonetta 4 announcement on our hands before the third game has even arrived...

