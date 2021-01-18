Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville may be getting a Switch release this year

A new listing for Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch has mysteriously appeared on the video game rental store gamefly.com.

The game listing is currently very bare with no rating or box art on the page, however, it does contain the supposed release date of March 19, 2021. The only thing that makes this slightly more believable is the fact that gamefly.com has announced Nintendo Switch releases before actual confirmation twice in the past , and have been accurate on both occasions.

As EA promised in their EA Play Live virtual event in 2020 , fans can expect to see seven new games coming to Switch over the next 12 months. This has started with Burnout Paradise , FIFA 21 , Lost in Random , and Apex Legends , with the latter being delayed until 2021 .

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was originally released in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is a third-person shooter spin-off developed by PopCap games and published by Electronic Arts, with The game series itself is now over a decade old, with the developers celebrating the 10 year anniversary in 2019 .

The other EA titles hinted at releasing on Nintendo Switch are still currently a mystery, however with Hazelight’s upcoming It Takes Two being a co-op only title - and the Switch’s Joycons being easily split into two separate controllers - it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine the game making its way onto the Switch at some point in the future.