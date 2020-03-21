Pixar's Onward gets surprise digital release two weeks after hitting theaters

Disney is releasing the Pixar animated movie, Onward, onto digital platforms dramatically early. Onward is available now via digital download, and will release on the Disney Plus streaming service April 3.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/W6TgB4kcAaMarch 20, 2020

In light of widespread closures of movie theaters across the US and UK, it's not surprising that Onward is getting an early digital release. Though, it is a bit of a welcome surprise that it's available so soon. The film first released in theaters on March 6, just two weeks ago. And with it coming to Disney Plus just a little bit later, subscribers soon won't even need to pay to watch it.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae in a statement.

Among several other movies taking a similar approach are the Sonic movie, which goes digital March 31 , and Frozen 2, which is available now via the Disney Plus streaming service.

Onward sounds like just the thing families could use to distract themselves from everything and make staying at home a bit more joyful. Here's what Jamie Graham had to say about the new Pixar flick in their review for our sister publication, Total Film: "Onward, after a rather slow start, proves the good folk of Pixar still practice merriment and wonderment."