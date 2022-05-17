Jerry Bruckheimer gives update on Margot Robbie joining Pirates of the Caribbean

Margot Robbie is still in talks to star in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, according to Jerry Bruckheimer. The executive producer – who has worked on all five films so far – also gave an update on if Johnny Depp would be returning to the franchise.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he shared how they had two Pirates projects in the works. Asked for an update on them, he said: "Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without."

The first news of Robbie’s involvement came back in June 2020, when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the project was in the works. The publication described this as a "wholly original story" with new characters, which is also inspired by the Disneyland attraction. This would also see Robbie reuniting with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

The other Pirates movie Bruckheimer mentions is thought to be a reboot of the original film series. In 2019, it was confirmed that Ted Elliott, who has previously written for the franchise, and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were involved in writing the script.

Currently, it seems like Johnny Depp is not attached to star in either film. When Bruckheimer was also asked about his involvement, he said: "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Depp is currently involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the courtroom, he was quizzed about whether he would return for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He was asked by Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn as part of his deposition: "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" Depp replied: "That is true."

All Pirates of the Caribbean movies are currently streaming on Disney Plus.