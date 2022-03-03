Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new Amazon show is set to start shooting in 2022

New Phoebe Waller-Bridge content is officially on the way – and we couldn't be happier. As part of the three-year deal the Fleabag creator signed with Amazon Studios way back in September 2019, Prime Video has greenlighted a new show from the writer-turned-actor, and has announced (via Deadline) that it will probably start shooting by the end of 2022.

Details surrounding the plot have yet to be revealed, but given her past work, it's likely to have some sort of off-kilter comedic edge.

Waller-Bridge, who is also known for creating Killing Eve and co-writing No Time to Die, was snapped up by Amazon after Fleabag‘s second and final season won six Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series will mark Waller-Bridge's first collaboration with the global streaming service after she walked away from her and Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot. The exit was reportedly due to creative differences between the pair, who previously co-starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story together.

In 2020, Waller-Bridge executive produced HBO comedy thriller series, Run, which starred Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. No stranger to jumping in front of the camera, she appeared in three episodes of that, too.

She will next be seen on-screen opposite the likes of Olivier Richters, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Harrison Ford in the long-awaited fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

While we wait for whatever project of hers comes next, why not check out our list of the best TV shows of 2021.