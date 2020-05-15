Percy Jackson and the Olympians series in the works at Disney Plus

Camp Half-Blood is once again open for business as Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being adapted into a Disney Plus series. Rick Riordan – author of the Percy Jackson books – and his partner Becky Riordan confirmed the news on Twitter with a video captioned: “Pssst. Hey, demigods…”

In the video, Riordan revealed, “After a lot of hard work and a lot of support from you guys, Percy Jackon is coming to Disney Plus.” Watch the clip below.

Published in 2005, Percy Jackon and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief introduced fans to a world infused with Greek mythology and centred on a teenager who learns he is the son of a God. However, the 2010 movie adaptation , starring Logan Lerman, received a mixed reaction from both fans and critics, with many complaining it was not faithful enough to the books.

Following the ill-received 2013 sequel, Percy Jackon: Sea of Monsters, the cinematic series ended – but fans weren’t ready to let go just yet. In December last year, the hashtag #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson trended on Twitter. Riordan recognised the input of fans while announcing the Disney Plus series, adding in a statement: “For the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney Plus. We couldn’t agree more!”

The author signed off by promising there is more to come as they start work on bringing the demi-gods to the small screen while also confirming that he and Becky will both be involved in “every aspect of the show.” The pair went on to describe the upcoming show as a “live-action series of the highest quality,” adding that they plan to follow all five Percy Jackson books.