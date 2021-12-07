Patty Jenkins no longer directing Cleopatra movie as focus turns to Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars

Patty Jenkins will no longer direct Gal Gadot in Paramount's upcoming Cleopatra movie, Deadline reports.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland is now in the director's chair, while Jenkins moves into a producing role so she can focus on two other projects – Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Skogland has also directed episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, The Walking Dead, The Americans, and House of Cards.

Not much is known about Wonder Woman 3 so far, although Jenkins has previously said that she'd like the threequel to take place in the present day (Wonder Woman was set in 1918, while Wonder Woman 1984 took place in the '80s). Plus, it's been revealed that Lynda Carter will feature alongside Gadot . There's also a Wonder Woman spin-off in the works about the Amazons of Themyscira that Jenkins is producing.

As for Rogue Squadron, the official synopsis says the upcoming Star Wars movie will "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy". It was originally set for release in 2023, but the movie was pulled from the release schedule last month.