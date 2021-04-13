Palm Springs 2 could happen and be "sort of a WandaVision situation", says Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg has revealed that he and the rest of the Palm Springs cast are interested in making a sequel to the time loop comedy – and it could have a WandaVision vibe to it.

"All we need is an incredible script," Samberg said in a recent interview with Radio Times . "I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open ended, depending on your interpretation. So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You're not sure exactly where they are."

The movie follows Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), two strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs only to get stuck in a time loop together, reliving the same day over and over. The cast also includes J.K. Simmons, who plays another wedding guest stuck in the time loop who has a murderous vendetta against Nyles for trapping him there.

“We actually have talked about it. We talked about it on set a lot," Mioliti added. “Obviously it would have to be the same group again. I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what’s happened to them."

Directed by filmmaker Max Barbakow in his narrative feature debut, the movie received two nominations at this year's Golden Globes: one for Best Comedy or Musical and one for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Samberg.