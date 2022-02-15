Oscars 2022: Hosts revealed for this year's awards show

The Oscars have their hosts for 2022 – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host this year's awards ceremony, Variety reports.

Will Packer, who's produced movies like Girls Trip and Straight Outta Compton, has been put in charge of organizing the event and all three actors are known for their comedic work.

Schumer was most recently seen in The Humans alongside Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein, as well as starring in I Feel Pretty and her Emmy-winning series Inside Amy Schumer. Hall, meanwhile, starred in two movies at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Master and Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, and she's also appeared in the Scary Movie franchise and Girls Trip. Sykes has appeared in TV shows like Black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as starring in and creating Netflix's The Upshaws.

As for who'll be taking home the awards at this year's Oscars, The Power of the Dog leads the way with the nominations – Jane Campion's Western has picked up 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Campion is the first woman to ever be nominated twice for directing (her first nod came in 1994 for The Piano). Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune and Kenneth Branagh's historical drama Belfast are also dominating the list of nominees, with 10 and seven nominations respectively. You can find the full list of nominees here.