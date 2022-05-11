Ooblets is coming to Switch and leaving Early Access this summer

After two years in Early Access, Ooblets is set to get its 1.0 update on Xbox and PC and launch in full for Nintendo Switch this summer.

Developer Glumberland announced the Switch release during today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, and confirmed the 1.0 launch for Xbox and the Epic Games Store in a press release. (There is no mention of a Steam launch in the press materials, but the game does still have a store page on Valve's platform.) Sadly, "summer" is as specific as the devs are getting about the release date right now.

Ooblets hit Early Access in July 2020 for both PC and Xbox. All the content previously released in Early Access will naturally be part of the final release, and the 1.0 update will also add "multiple new locations to visit, new quests, and the conclusion to the game’s main storyline."

If you've yet to get acquainted with Ooblets, it's a life sim RPG with some strong dashes of Pokemon and Stardew Valley. You can collect the cute, titular creatures, level them up in dance battles, build a farm, grow crops, run a shop, build your relationships with a village full of colorful characters, and, ultimately, save the village of Badgetown.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase also featured some other notable games, including Wildfrost, a Slay the Spire-style deck-builder from the indie hit-makers at Chucklefish. Other standouts include the crustacean Souls-like Another Crab's Treasure and the noir side-scrolling shooter Gunbrella.

