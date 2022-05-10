New Nintendo Indie World Showcase airing tomorrow, May 11

Nintendo is hosting another Indie World Showcase tomorrow on May 11, 2022.

The Indie World Showcase is a regular livestream hosted by Nintendo and was created to debut all of the indies coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future, with the last one taking place in December 2021.

It was previously rumoured that Nintendo would be hosting an indie direct sometime this week however Nintendo has since officially confirmed this. This will be the first Nintendo Indie World Showcase of 2022 and is set to take place tomorrow at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST and can be streamed via Nintendo’s official YouTube channels/website.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch!Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/3IQxF5qrWD pic.twitter.com/BshcFlwlstMay 10, 2022 See more

As for what we can expect during the showcase, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. But going off of what the last direct gave us - with the likes of After Love EP, OlliOlli World, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and more all making an appearance - we’re sure that tomorrow’s direct will give us a load more games to add to our wishlist.

In other Nintendo news, it was recently revealed during the company’s 2021 fiscal year financial report that Nintendo Switch console sales are down 20% year-on-year. The gaming powerhouse blames this decline on component shortages, meaning it isn’t producing as many units of the handheld hybrid console as it previously was. This is also the case for the Nintendo Switch OLED console that launched back in October 2021.