Oh no, the Pokemon Go Kanto Tour apology event is also letting people in for free

The Pokemon Go event that was being held to make up for people accessing the last Pokemon Go event without paying for tickets is now also being accessed by people who didn't pay for tickets.

Developer Niantic Labs announced its plans for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto bonus event earlier this week , planned as a mea culpa gift to smooth things over without punishing folks who got into the last one without paying: "Please note that this event will be available only to Trainers who purchased a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket. Trainers who inadvertently received access to the ticketed portion of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto without purchasing a ticket will still be able to access the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research."

But as multiple users are reporting on Reddit , it turns out non-ticket holders are getting into this one too. Just like with the first event, not everybody is getting in for free, but enough of them are that it's clearly defeating the exclusive purpose of the event. Flash forward to Niantic announcing a make-up event for the make-up event, then a make-up event for that make-up event, until they take over the entire calendar for Pokemon Go community events within about six month's time.

Whether or not you're supposed to be in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto bonus event, you have until Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10 am local time to complete the timed research tasks and earn your rewards - you inadvertent sneak thief, you.

While its ticketing system clearly needs some work, Niantic's Pokemon Go HoloLens demo is pretty cool.