Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for new Disney+ series

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has been officially announced at D23 2019 and, yes, Ewan McGregor is back in the robes of the Jedi Master.

News that Kenobi is joining the Disney+ streaming service may not come as the biggest shock. Those who have been following the latest whispers from a galaxy far, far away will know that a “big budget” Obi-Wan series was reported just a week before the official confirmation.

Then, it was only hearsay, but now – in news that will warm the midichlorians of every Star Wars fan from here to Tatooine – a new chapter in Obi-Wan’s journey has been confirmed. The TV show will start shooting next year and all the scripts are written, as announced during today’s Disney+ showcase panel at D23 2019.

At this early stage, not much else is known about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, aside from the fact that McGregor will make his return. The Scottish actor hasn’t played Obi-Wan Kenobi on screen since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, but made a brief return in a voice cameo during Rey’s vision in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The actor said during the D23 panel that it was a huge relief to finally be able to admit that they are working on a Kenobi series. Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy also confirmed that they will start filming the series next year and that scripts are almost finished.

