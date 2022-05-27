Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2's shock moment might have broken Star Wars canon

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 features a surprise twist that some fans think might have irreversibly changed Star Wars canon.

Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 follow. If you haven’t seen the episode, look away now!

During the episode’s closing moments, Obi-Wan and Leia are cornered on Daiyu by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Reva (Moses Ingram). Reva’s ambitions go far, far beyond her station however and, as the Inquisitor takes over, she stabs him with her lightsaber, seemingly killing him.

What gives? The Grand Inquisitor is very much alive and well in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which take place after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While his fate is still up in the air in the Disney Plus series, some viewers are worried that Star Wars: Rebels has now been deemed non-canon.

"I’m sorry is Rebels decanonized now or something?" one viewer asked (opens in new tab), probably not without justification. Another wrote (opens in new tab), "He's alive in Rebels so.....what? I'm so confused."

One said (opens in new tab), "So I guess the Grand Inquisitor in Rebels is either another Grand Inquisitor or they bring him back," adding that it’s “melting their brain.”

Our take? Wait until next week. Once the dust has settled, the Grand Inquisitor could be back on his feet – and on a one-way trip to appearing in Star Wars: Rebels. If not? Then we can ask some serious questions about whether one of Star Wars’ most beloved spin-offs is canon or not. Gulp.

