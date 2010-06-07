Nominees announced for 2010 Eagle Awards

Voting in the long-running British and international comic awards now open online

Introduced in 1976, the Eagles are the comics industry's longest established awards. It's a public vote, so the outcome is not decided by a panel.

After compiling votes from around the world - including not just the UK and the USA but also more than 40 other countries including Finland, Israel, Russia, Taiwan, Ghana, Costa Rica, Croatia and Chile - the top five nominees in each of 29 categories have been chosen by the thousands of participants for this year's award.

To cast your vote for your 2009 favourites, log on to the official website . Voting is set to close at midnight (British Summer Time) on Sunday 4 July 2010. The winners will be announced later this year at a venue yet to be determined.

The Eagle Awards are named after the fondly remembered 1950s British comic anthology Eagle, and were originated by two British fans, Mike Conroy and Richard Burton.