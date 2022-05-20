Noblechairs announces Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th anniversary Edition Hero model

Noblechairs has launched an Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Edition version of its Hero gaming chair line which is now available for $499.99 / £389.99 from the Noblechairs website.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Edition Noblechairs Hero model takes design cues that should be instantly recognizable to any fans of Bethesda's wildly popular open-world action RPG. This includes the Seal of Akatosh, which belongs to Akatosh, Dragon God of Time embroidered on the headrest, with the 10th-anniversary symbol and game logo adorning the backrest. What's more, you've even got notable Dragon Shouts (written in Dovahzul / Dragon Language) stitched in, too.

Visuals aside, this is the same great Noblechairs Hero model that continues to be a popular choice for gamers in 2022, being one of the best gaming chairs to this day. This means that you're getting the same excellent build quality, complete with an adjustable backrest with internal lumbar support, as well as 4D armrests, and a rocking mechanism. It's one of the more fully-featured seats you can get, so if you're a fan of the world of Tamriel, then this new edition is sure to please.

We've been impressed with the brand's flagship line for some time, with our Noblechairs Hero review stating how it's: "ideal for anyone who loves to switch between work and play". The Hero is one of those gaming chairs that offers a wide range of ergonomic functionality that few can match, so we can recommend this new designer edition based on our previous experience.

