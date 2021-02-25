No Time to Die, Mission: Impossible 7, Creed 3, and more get Paramount Plus release plan

New streaming platform Paramount Plus has announced its movie release plan – and it's pretty big.

For one thing, Mission: Impossible 7, Michael B. Jordan-led Creed 3, and horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 will stream on Paramount Plus just 45 days after their theatrical release dates. Mission: Impossible and the A Quiet Place sequel are currently set for release on November 19 and September 17, respectively. A 90-day window between a movie premiering in theaters and its home release used to be the norm, pre-pandemic.

Meanwhile, the new Paranormal Activity movie and a Pet Sematary origin story, which will take inspiration from Stephen King's bestselling novel, will be made directly for Paramount Plus and go straight to streaming. MGM movies will also find a home on the streamer – including the upcoming No Time to Die .

This will differ from other studios – Warner Bros. has chosen to premiere its 2021 slate of movies simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max. However, the Paranormal Activity reboot currently has a release date in March 2022, so it looks like Paramount is keen to push ahead with its streaming originals even when theaters have reopened.

Paramount Plus launches in the US on March 4 – there's no word on what this means for the international release of these titles yet. The streamer will be available on two different pricing tiers. There'll be an ad-support version with all the Paramount movies, Paramount Plus originals, and some of the library for $4.99 a month, while a premium tier that includes live sports, news, and TV will cost $9.99 a month.