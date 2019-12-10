How to watch the Nintendo Indie World presentation starting at 10 am PST

Nintendo will show a whole new Indie World today and give you a bunch more Switch games to look forward to. The latest installment of the semi-regular video series, which focuses on games created by independent studios and creators, will begin its broadcast starting at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT. Nintendo hasn't provided any specifics about what you should expect during the presentation, but it always has a good assortment of fan favorites and curveballs for events like these.

Before you get your hopes up for big news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons , The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel , or any other huge Nintendo properties, keep in mind that Nintendo typically reserves those things for full-on Nintendo Direct presentations. I mean, even if your indie game is super cool, it would be tough to compete with Tom Nook and Link, right? Especially because that Tom Nook plays dirty, no matter how much he and Nintendo try to deny it.

The last Indie World showcase in August included trailers for Ori and the Blind Forest, Superhot, Risk of Rain 2, and the Hotline Miami Collection. That should give you some idea of what kind of announcements to anticipate as Nintendo gets ready to bring it back. The lineup of upcoming Switch games is a little thin as we wait for Animal Crossing to arrive on March 20, 2020, so this will be a great opportunity to fill out the calendar a bit.