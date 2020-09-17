Nintendo Direct Mini: Here are all the games from the September 17 event

The Nintendo Direct Mini presentation this morning was only about 15 minutes long, but it was packed with game announcements.

The stars of the show were undoubtedly the pair of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 , but many more titles were covered with release dates set all the way from today to summer 2021. Here's a complete recap of every game featured at the September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini.

Nintendo Direct Mini games

Monster Hunter Rise (March 26, 2021)

A new take on Monster Hunter, Rise gives you your very own giant wolf/dog/fox thing companion to ride around the world and a selection of flashy new attacks that go beyond the usual weapon sets.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Summer 2021)

Monster Hunter's JRPG-inspired spinoff series continues with a new entry that further explores the relationship between human and beast.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (December 4)

Get your cardio on with new Joy-Con powered exercises, modes, and instructions delivered by a new trio of trainers.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Summer 2021)

The tongue-in-cheek tactics of Disgaea return with a new zombie hero and ever more ridiculously large damage numbers - plus a fully 3D visual style.

Nintendo also announced a free game trial event for Disgaea 5 Complete, which will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members from September 23 to 29.

Empire of Sin (December 12)

A fresh look at the underworld tactics of 1920s Chicago has us all the more ready to play the next title from Romero Games.

Sniper Elite 4 (Holiday 2020)

Long-range Nazi assassinations throughout the picturesque Italian countryside finally come to Nintendo Switch, and just in time for the holidays!

Balan Wonderworld (March 26, 2021)

The next game from some of the original creatives behind Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights into Dreams looks like fantastical platforming fun, alone or in co-op.

Rune Factory 5 (2021)

Fuse JRPG exploration with Harvest Moon farming and romance, and you have Rune Factory - and it looks like Rune Factory 5 will be a great point to jump into the long-running series.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Today)

The stylish, emotional, and challenging platforming action of Ori and the Will of the Wisps hits Switch today - and keep an eye out for the gorgeous collector's edition from iam8bit if you want to go physical.

Other highlights from the Nintendo Direct mini

The Long Dark (Today)

PGA Tour 2K21 (Physical version out September 21)

Hades (Today)