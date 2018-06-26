New The Predator trailer has jokes, gore, and Pred-on-Pred violence

"Stick around." "I ain't got time to bleed." "Hey Billy, the other day I walked up to my girlfriend, you know, I said…" I have to remind myself of lines like these as I watch the second trailer for The Predator, because if I try to take the words coming out of these characters' mouths seriously well... I don't know that I can.

Maybe I'm being a bit harsh. After all, this movie is from Shane Black, who was in the original Predator (as the filthy joke-spouting Hawkins), and has gone on to write and direct some truly excellent films including Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys. And I'm down for some Predator vs. Predator action scenes, even if the concept was done before with 2010's Predators. And have you seen the new poster

That is undeniably cool.

As for this new trailer... maybe I'm just frustrated because despite it showing more dialogue, more action, and the tease of some sort of giganto-Predator, it's still a bit hard to tell what exactly is going on here. The official synopsis, also just recently released, reads:

"From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race."

It's not a bad setup, but I hope there's more to the proceedings than that. I guess we'll find out together when The Predator comes to theaters on September 13.