Cryptic Stranger Things video teases season 4 announcement

Well, this was unexpected. A shadowy, hint-filled Stranger Things season 4 teaser has been released – and it’s prepping us for a big announcement happening very, very soon.

The video hails from the Hawkins National Laboratory control room. Except, problems are afoot. "Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET," the caption reads on the May 5 video.

So, expect something to drop today, May 6, at 9:00am Eastern. That’s 6:00am Pacific – wake your friends – on the West Coast and an Eggo-filled afternoon across the pond at 2:00pm BST in the UK.

What could it be? A release date announcement or a full-fat trailer are both distinct possibilities. The latter (or, at least, a smaller teaser with footage) is our best bet. For one thing, the static screens occasionally flicker with clues about the upcoming season during the two-minute runtime.

In one moment, the Rainbow Room – the ‘play area’ for test subjects such as Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven – is seen. In another, a bloodied eight ball. Could Stranger Things season 4 see the return of ‘Eight’, the "sister" of Eleven from the second season?

Stranger Things’ young stars have also recently teased the upcoming season. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has called season 4 the "scariest" season yet. While Mike’s actor, Finn Wolfhard, expects the show to drop in 2022.

All eyes are now on 9am. We might just find out if both ring true – and if the show is going to turn our worlds Upside Down once more.

