New Star Trek Discovery season 4 trailer teases a new threat to the Federation

A new Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer teases the introduction of the Federation's most terrifying threat. However, Captain Burnham and her crew are ready to face whatever it is together – watch the trailer above.

The first look trailer made its debut during First Contact virtual events for Paramount Plus. It shows the USS Discovery crew concerned about a gravitational anomaly that's five light-years wide. The anomaly appears to be causing cataclysmic size damage on the ship as there are all kinds of explosions and crew members being tossed about on the bridge – there are also plenty of shots of Captain Burnham, who was promoted last season. Towards the end, she sits in the captain's chair in a new red uniform, ending her narration with: "We are facing something we don't understand, something that could tear us all apart."

The official Star Trek Discovery season 4 synopses reads: "Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all."

Discovery season 3 was highly praised by critics and considered the show's strongest season yet. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, season 3 newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander.

The spinoff Strange New Worlds is starting production this month. Star Trek: Picard is expected to return for season two in 2022. Paramount also released a teaser trailer for the next season of Picard, which revealed the return of the popular franchise character Q (John de Lancie).

The fourth season of Discovery will premiere later in 2021. For more, check out our piece on the Star Trek timeline.