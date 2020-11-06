GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Spidey Suits are coming to Spider-Man Remastered

By

The two suits will be available in the enhanced version of the game

Marvel's Spider-Man
(Image credit: Sony)

 Spider-Man fans can look forward to two shiny new Spidey Suits in their copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced suits are both coming to the game, adding brand new cosmetics for the enhanced version of the game that will head to next-gen consoles. Insomniac Games revealed the special suits in a tweet that put the new cosmetics on full display. 

 Spider-Man Remastered is due to be released remastered and enhanced specifically for the power of the PS5 console, giving it new features and improved visuals courtesy of the console's top-of-the-line horsepower. These two suits are just the latest addition to the game that's coming with the next generation enhancements. The game itself revolves around classic Spider-Man Peter Parker as he attempts to find a balance between his worlds as the web-slinging hero and his personal life. 

There is also a bundle set that will combine the game with the upcoming next-gen title Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The bundle will come with a voucher code for Spider-Man Remastered that will contain the complete game as well as all three DLC chapters from Marvel's Spider Man: The City that Never Sleeps. Those playing the game on their PS5 can look forward to a wide variety of new features, including faster loading times, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers that will make the game all the better while running on improved hardware. 

Players can get their hands on the new suits and enjoy the newly enhanced version of the game when the PS5 is finally released on November 12. 

Need more Spider-Man action in your life? Check out our review of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. 

Kai Delmare

Kai Delmare is a freelance news writer for GamesRadar, who focuses on games news on the site. 