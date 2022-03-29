New PS Plus tiers explained: which membership should you choose?

Sony has announced the new PS Plus tier system, offering two new subscriptions for those looking to get their hands on a library of games all in one place. The original PS Plus offering (two free games a month, online multiplayer, and PS Store discounts) remains intact, and at the same price, but Sony has also introduced PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium to its roster.

With each tier offering a slightly different experience, based on how far back into Sony's library you want to journey, it's difficult to work out exactly which PS Plus price is right for you. That's why we're taking you through all the latest developments to find out exactly which PS Plus tier (and by extension, PS Plus deals) you should take aim at.

The new PS Plus tiers will officially roll out in June, but we're getting you prepped for the change right here.

TL;DR PS Plus tiers compared PS Plus Essentials PS Plus Extra PS Plus Premium $9.99 / £6.99 per month $14.99 / £10.99 per month $17.99 / £13.49 per month $24.99 / £19.99 for three months $39.99 / £31.99 for three months $49.99 / £39.99 for three months $59.99 / £49.99 per year $99.99 / £83.99 per year $119.99 / £99.99 per year PS Plus PS Plus + 400 PS4 / PS5 games PS Plus + 400 PS4 / PS5 games + PS1, PS2, PSP downloads and streams

Which PS Plus tier should you choose?

If you were to play just one or two games a year from that 400 game-strong collection, this Elite tier would be worthwhile.

The two new PS Plus tiers are remarkably similar in price. The PS Plus Extra membership adds 400 PS4 and PS5 games to your collection for the duration of your subscription, and comes in at $14.99 / £10.99 per month, or $99.99 / £83.99 per year. However, retro fans can also upgrade to a whole roster of PS1, PS2, and PSP games for just $3 / £3 more a month (or $20 / £16 a year). If you're keen to revisit PlayStation's classics, this decision is a no-brainer. Yet if you don't think you'll play them, that's an annual price difference large enough to warrant a second thought - particularly if you've just had to shell out a tidy amount for a PS5 restock.

It's especially tricky because the PS Plus Elite tier represents a larger price jump over the original PS Plus system. The old subscription is holding onto its previous price, which means there's a $4 / £4 difference a month - escalating to an annual price difference of $40 / £34. That's double the price of the original subscription (before the increases in 2017 and 2019).

Still, if you were to play one or two games a year from that 400-strong game collection, this Elite tier would be worthwhile (it'd certainly put the best PS5 SSDs to good use). It's just a case of whether your backlog can take the additional pressure.

Choose PS Plus Essentials if you:

Are happy with your current setup

Have already played the biggest PS4 / PS5 games

Don't have an interest in Sony's retro catalog

Choose PS Plus Extra if you:

Have joined Sony with the PS5 generation

Would play at least one or two games from the collection per year

Want more from your console's subscription

Choose PS Plus Elite if you:

Have no other way of playing through Sony's retro collection

Want to make sure your PlayStation is fully set up? Be sure to check out the best PS5 accessories or the best PS5 headsets. It's worth taking a look at the best PS5 external hard drives as well if you want some bonus storage space.